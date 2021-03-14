Russia reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus case tally rose by 10,083 in the past day, reaching 4,390,608, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.23%.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the past day in the Tuva Republic (0.03%) and the Sakhalin Region (0.04%).

Moscow confirmed 1,905 new COVID-19 cases over the past day. Some 937 COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 605 in the Moscow Region, 365 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 245 in the Rostov Region and 240 in the Samara Region.

Currently, 303,389 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.