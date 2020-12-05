Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 1.03 - TASS analysis

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The coronavirus reproduction in Russia has risen to 1.03, according to a TASS analysis based on data from the national anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The coronavirus reproduction rate is below 1 in one of the country’s top ten regions with the highest number of coronavirus patients: the rate has fallen to 0.99 in the Krasnoyarsk region.

The rate is 1.02 in Moscow, 1 in St. Petersburg and the Irkutsk region, 1.01 in the Khanty-Mansiysk autonomous region and the Sverdlovsk region, 1.03 in the Rostov region, 1.05 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 1.09 in the Voronezh region, and 1.12 in the Moscow region.

The coronavirus reproduction rate indicates the average number of people one sick person can infect. It is one of the criteria to be considered when it comes to removing restrictions introduced in the spring to prevent the infection from spreading. The country’s authorities particularly take the coronavirus reproduction rate into account when making decisions on resuming international flights. According to the Russian sanitary watchdog, it is possible to reopen the country’s border to foreign nationals in case their countries’ coronavirus reproduction rates remain at or below 1 for a week.