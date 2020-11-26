{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Around 50% of Moscow residents have coronavirus immunity, says mayor

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Approximately 50% of Moscow residents have immunity to COVID-19, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday.

Coronavirus uses cholesterol receptor to penetrate human cells, scientists say

"An option to curb the spread of the epidemic is the restrictive measures that we are taking. Secondly, it is herd immunity which all scientists and specialists speak about. The research that was carried out in Moscow shows results that we have around 50% of the population with immune response to coronavirus, cell-mediated immunity, antibodies and so on. A fairly large study in Moscow tells us that 50% of the population is more or less protected from coronavirus in theory. However, no one can guarantee that reinfection won’t happen in the future," Sobyanin pointed out.

Moscow is ranked first in Russia in coronavirus infections, as the city recorded 577,177 infections, including 6,075 in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, 428, 418 people recovered, and 8,445 patients died from COVID-19.

According to the latest statistics, more than 60.4 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,400,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 2,187,990 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,685,492 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 38,062 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Moscow Metro to stay open on New Year’s eve, says mayor
Moscow is the hardest hit by coronavirus among the Russian regions
French Senate adopts resolution urging government to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh
In turn, French Secretary of State at the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne expressed the opinion that "unilateral recognition of Karabakh will do no good for anyone" and will not serve to boost mediation efforts
Press review: Biden’s likely policy on China trade and EU’s plan to cut US defense leash
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 23rd
PlayStation’s Jim Ryan: ‘I wouldn’t recommend another console launch amid a pandemic’
"Absolutely everything is sold. And everything will be sold in Russia, there’s no doubt about that"
Dutch court rejects defense team’s request to probe alternative MH17 crash scenarios
The judge provided an explanation for the decision, saying that if the prosecution fails to prove that the main scenario did take place, it will mean that the defendant will be automatically acquitted
Production of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine may be organized in Germany — RDIF CEO
According to Dmitriev, Russia will continue cooperation with Europe on issues with the vaccine production
Israeli forces strike Syrian army’s positions south of Damascus — TV
Damage on the ground has been reported, but no casualties
Russian peacekeeper wounded in mine explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh
An Azerbaijani officer was killed and four representatives of the Emergencies Ministry of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic were injured, according to the top brass
Russia's Sputnik V anti-COVID vaccine to be priced much lower than Pfizer’s and Moderna’s
The price of the Russian vaccine will be made public next week
Russia interested in resuming full bilateral cooperation with Libya — Lavrov
Speaker of Libya’s Chamber of Representatives Aguila Saleh Issa visited Russia on an invitation from the Russian parliament's lower chamber
Russian aerospace forces successfully test launch new ballistic air defense missile
The new missile of the Russian missile defense system has reliably confirmed its characteristics in a series of tests
Putin, Erdogan discuss establishment of ceasefire control center in Nagorno-Karabakh
A memorandum on the establishment of a ceasefire control center in Nagorno-Karabakh was signed after talks between the two countries’ defense ministers on November 11
Newest Russian submarine hits target 1,000 km away with Kalibr cruise missile
The Project 885M Kazan nuclear submarine, deployed in the White Sea, successfully hit a target at the Chizha proving ground in Russia’s Arkhangelsk Region about 1,000 kilometers away, with a Kalibr cruise missile during the final stage of state trials, the Northern Fleet press service said
IMF revises Russian GDP growth outlook down to 2.5% in 2021
Activity in the coming months could prove weaker if stronger lockdowns need to be imposed, MF says in the Staff Concluding Statement
Putin cannot volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trials as president — Kremlin
The spokesman explained why the Russian leader had not got the jab so far
Hainan's first business jet repair base begins operating
The industrial site belongs to the commercial carrier Deer Jet, a subsidiary of Hainan Airlines
Putin says US electoral system has problems
It’s up to Washington to change the old scheme, Russian President added
Russian frigate successfully test-launches Tsirkon hypersonic missile in White Sea
The missile struck a target at a distance of 450 km, according to the top brass
Medvedev: ‘It’ll be hard to become World’s No. 1 while Djokovic and Nadal still on courts’
Medvedev currently occupies 4th place in the ATP World Rankings with 8,470 points, as Djokovic ranks first with 12,030 points, while Nadal trails behind in second place with 9,850 points
Russian Navy latest corvette conducts first launch of cruise missile off Pacific coast
It struck the surface target at a distance of about 40 kilometers, according to the Pacific Fleet's press office
Russian warship stops US destroyer from violating Russia’s border
According to the Defense Ministry, the USS John S. McCain violated Russia’s territorial waters in the Peter the Great Gulf, "passing the maritime border by two kilometers"
Baku slams French Senate resolution on Nagorno-Karabakh as provocation
Earlier the French Senate has passed a resolution containing a call on the government to officially recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic
Russia hails launch of China’s lunar probe
Moscow regards the field as very promising for bilateral cooperation, the Russian presidential spokesman said
Armenian PM believes Russian peacekeepers will stay in Karabakh for over five years
Five years may be enough to create guarantees of security and stability in the region, but the Karabakh conflict is a prolonged one, he said
Kiev expands list of unrecognized Russian passports issued to residents of Crimea, Donbass
The list determines Russian Interior Ministry offices whose activities to issue Russian passports will not be recognized officially
Russian diplomat calls on EU to abandon hypocritical policy towards Ukraine
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman accused the European Union of standing up for the rights of only those Ukrainians who spoke EU languages
Moscow vows tough response if parties to Open Skies Treaty share data with US
The US demands the Europeans bar Russia from making observation flights over US military facilities in Europe, which is a blatant violation of the treaty, the diplomat said
Armenia’s stance regarding the status of Karabakh is unchanged, PM says
Pashinyan said the status was yet to be determined through the negotiation process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group
Russian Defense Ministry receives last three Su-35S fighters under 5-year contract
The Su-35S is designated to strike air, ground and naval targets and infrastructural facilities shielded by air defense systems and located at a considerable distance from home airfields
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet monitors USS Donald Cook in Black Sea
The USS Donald Cook entered the Black Sea on November 23, Russian Ministry of Defense said
Russian tech firm rolls out domestic engines for latest amphibious assault hovercraft
Before 2014, similar engines for ships were either delivered by Ukraine's Zorya-Mashproekt enterprise or produced in cooperation between Russian and Ukrainian manufacturers
Press review: Will Iran nuke deal be revived and US to ground Russian aircraft projects
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, November 26
West seeks to involve Russia in toppling regime in Belarus, Lukashenko claims
The Belarusian president claimed that it is possible to force him to resign
Russian seaborne propulsion units outshine foreign rivals, says engine maker
The M55R power plant has the potential for upgrade, Deputy CEO of Russia’s United Engine Corporation Viktor Polyakov said
Russian Helicopters delivers first Ansat helicopter to Republika Srpska
Two more Ansat helicopters for police needs will be handed over to the Republika Srpska in 2021 and 2022, CEO of Russian Helicopters Andrei Boginsky said
Belarusian opposition’s scheme to play ‘Russia card’ will lead nowhere, warns envoy
The US House of Representatives earlier passed a draft document entitled the Belarus Democracy, Human Rights, and Sovereignty Act of 2020, which provides for sanctions against officials of the Union State of Russia and Belarus
Armenia felt Russia's support during the war in Karabakh, Pashinyan says
Armenian Prime Minister expressed confidence that in the near future, ties between Armenia and Russia will deepen
Press review: Trump authorizes White House transition and what awaits Moldova-Russia ties
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, November 25
Kremlin believes Donbass situation won’t flare up following Nagorno-Karabakh events
Trump authorizes administration to begin transfer of power to Biden
Meanwhile, the US leader refused to concede his loss to Biden, signaling that he planned to continue legal battles and believed in his victory
Russian Baltic Fleet receives latest fast-speed landing craft for special forces
The assault boat can be used to provide fire support for the landing party, participate in anti-saboteur measures, fight piracy and terrorism, carry light cargoes and take part in rescue operations
Russian, Indian Navies set for joint drills in Baltic Sea
Russia and India signed contracts in November 2018 on the delivery of four Project 11356 frigates
Russia’s latest air-droppable artillery gun passes acceptance trials
The trials have helped assess the operability of all of the gun’s assemblies, mechanisms and devices, according to the state tech corporation Rostec
Russian tech corporation delivers 1st fully domestic power unit for latest frigates
Previously, frigates of Project 22350 were equipped with imported power units
US slaps sanctions on three Russian companies
The restrictions are due to the alleged violation of US non-proliferation legislation in respect of Iran, North Korea and Syria, according to a relevant notice in the Federal Register
Russian authorities take local Jehovah's Witnesses leaders into custody
According to investigators, searches are being conducted in Moscow and more than 20 other regions of the country
Azerbaijan, Armenia have the right to choose foreign policy partners, Lavrov says
According to the Russian top diplomat, "the art of politics is to take all factors that impact the situation in a region into account when promoting various initiatives"
FSB nabs several militants plotting terror attacks in Moscow Region
During the search, officers seized an improvised explosive device stuffed with striking elements
Press review: Biden’s incoming cabinet picks and Netanyahu’s 'secret' Saudi visit
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, November 24
Asthmatics, diabetics may have contraindications from coronavirus inoculation, says expert
Additionally, according to the scientist, a history of cancer will also be a contraindication to the inoculation
Press review: Pompeo’s surprise Tbilisi tour and Russia’s revenge against Silicon Valley
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, November 20
