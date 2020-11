MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The restrictions imposed in Moscow could have worked, which resulted in the drop of new COVID-19 cases, WHO Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Wednesday.

"I share cautious optimism that Moscow might be coping with that now, as the measures have worked," she said in a televised interview with Russia’s Rossiya’24 channel.

According to Vujnovic, the decrease in cases "seems stable" in Moscow, but "we need to watch for a few more days.".