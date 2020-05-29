Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries top new cases for 5th day running

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Moscow identified 2,332 new coronavirus cases, while 3,473 coronavirus patients were discharged from medical facilities in the past 24 hours. Overall, 74,724 people recovered from COVID-19 or 42.5% of all infections reported in the city, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters Friday.

The daily increase in the city stands at 1.3% compared to yesterday’s 1.2%. The number of recoveries has been consistently higher than the number of newly confirmed cases for five days running now. Overall, Moscow reported 175,829 infections.

Currently, 98,774 people are ill in Moscow with coronavirus. Over the past 24 hours, 76 patients died from the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,330.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.