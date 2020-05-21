On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,101,500 people have been infected worldwide and more than 329,900 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,000,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe. Many countries made face masks compulsory for people to wear in public to stop the new coronavirus from transmitting from one person to another. A face mask has become a symbol of our times. See the statues from all over the world, from Buddha to Hachiko, being masked up amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Is this the new normal? Even statues getting masked up across the globe
Buddha, Rocky, Hachiko and other statues from all over the world being masked up amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 13
The Rocky statue is outfitted with mock surgical face mask at the Philadelphia Art Museum in Philadelphia, USA© AP Photo/Matt Rourke
A model of a dinosaur wearing a face mask is seen during a partial lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, at the Museum of Natural History in Brussels, Belgium© AP Photo/Virginia Mayo
Statues featured in the "Monumento as Bandeiras," a monument in honor of Brazil's colonizers by Italian-Brazilian sculptor Victor Brecheret, in face masks to promote mask wearing amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Sao Paulo, Brazil© AP Photo/Andre Penner
A man and policeman walking past a statue of a vintage photographer wearing a face mask in St.Petersburg, Russia© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
Statue of a Japanese Akita dog named "Hachiko" wearing a face mask is seen near Shibuya Station in Tokyo, Japan© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
View of the statue of the 'Bullfighter' wearing a face mask is seen next to Las Ventas bullring, in Madrid, Spain© EPA-EFE/Mariscal
Thai Buddhist abbot monk walking around the base of a Buddha statue decorated with a face mask, inside Wat Nithet Rat Pradit in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand© EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
A statue of a gaucho wearing a face mask in Montevideo, Uruguay© AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico
A medical mask on The Lady with the Dog sculpture by the Chekhov Sakhalin International Theatre Center amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia© Sergei Krasnoukhov/TASS
A bronze statue is decorated with a face mask in central Dresden, Germany© EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
A memorial statue of Rosa Parks in a mask at a bus stop in downtown Dallas, USA© AP Photo/LM Otero
A jogger running past an Olmec head, adorned with a protective face mask with a hashtag that reads in Spanish: "It's time for all of us to take care," in Parque Hundido in Mexico City, Mexico© AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
A bust of former President Benito Juarez is adorned with a protective face mask and a hashtag that reads in Spanish: "It's time for all of us to take care," in Parque Hundido in Mexico City, Mexico© AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
