Russian Navy oceanographic research vessel Admiral Vladimirsky clears Cape of Good Hope

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The Russian Navy’s oceanographic research vessel Admiral Vladimirsky has left behind the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa and continues on its voyage in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, Russian Navy Spokesman Captain 1st Rank Igor Dygalo said on Friday.

"The oceanographic research vessel Admiral Vladimirsky has passed the Cape of Good Hope and the traverse of Cape Town, rounded the southern cap of Africa and continues on its voyage in the Atlantic Ocean," Dygalo said.

He also stated that the crew of the vessel is healthy and continues with the implementation of the set tasks.

The oceanographic research vessel is currently on the route of Russia’s round-the-world expedition devoted to the 200th anniversary of the discovery of the Antarctic by Russian explorers and the 250th anniversary of the birth of admiral and explorer Ivan Kruzenshtern. The expedition started in December 2019 and will last until June this year.

The hydrographic ship Marshal Gelovani and the oceanographic research ship Yantar are also taking part in the round-the-world expedition along different routes.

The oceanographic research vessel Admiral Vladimirsky was built in Szczecin (Poland) in 1975. The vessel is operational in Russia’s Baltic Fleet. It displaces 9,120 tonnes, has an operating range of 18,000 miles and a crew of 170 men.