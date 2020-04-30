Kremlin: Russia took advantage of time gained to expand healthcare capacities

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia has taken advantage of the time gained in the battle against the novel coronavirus, expanding the national healthсare system’s capacities over several weeks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The situation in Russia is, indeed, better than in some European countries because Russia has managed to use the time advantage of several weeks to expand the healthcare system’s capabilities," the Russian presidential spokesman stressed.

Commenting on the latest data on coronavirus cases in Russia, the Kremlin spokesman explained the growth by the epidemiological situation around the world. "You are asking why the number of infected persons is growing? It is growing due to the pandemic, due to the global pandemic," Peskov said.

As the Kremlin spokesman underscored, "in order to halt this growth, for a start, and then bring this trend into negative figures, the most energetic measures are being taken both in the federal center and in each separate region."

Situation in Russia