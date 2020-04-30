Kremlin: Pandemic dynamics show it is early for Russians to leave homes

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The coronavirus infection dynamics show that it is not yet time for Russians to get relaxed and go out into the streets, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"While the dynamics fluctuate and while we see growth," the Russian presidential spokesman told journalists, commenting on the rate of growth in the number of coronavirus cases in Russia over the past 24 hours.

"It is far from the time to calm down, get relaxed and go out into the streets," he stressed.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,200,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 228,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,000,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 106,498 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 11,619 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,073 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.