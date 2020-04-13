Christian confessions using the Gregorian (New Style) Calendar celebrated Easter on April 12. The COVID-19 measures changed the way people worship, with churches and synagogues closed and many Passover and Easter services streamed online. See the ways churchgoers celebrated Easter amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Worshippers find new ways of celebrating Easter amid COVID-19 pandemic
Pastor Nicolas Sanchez is seen on his iPhone used to live-stream in celebration of Easter Vigil Mass at St. Patrick Church in North Hollywood, USA. Many churches adapted their Easter services due to the COVID-19 pandemic© AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
Keeping to safe social distance guidelines, worshipers pray at their own vehicles as they attend an outside drive-in Easter service at the Living Word church due to the coronavirus in Mesa, USA© AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
Parishoners in face masks attending Easter mass service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea© EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
Pastor Paul Marc Goulet praying to people in their cars at an Easter drive-in service at the International Church of Las Vegas, in Las Vegas, USA© AP Photo/John Locher
A man prays while attending an Easter service at Trinity Baptist Church in San Antonio, USA© AP Photo/Eric Gay
Pope Francis is seen during Easter Sunday Mass behind closed doors at St. Peter's Basilica in The Vatican© EPA-EFE/ANDREAS SOLARO/POOL
A nun with the Sisters of Bethany attending the Sunday Easter Mass at the Christ the King Church Roman Catholic Church in Los Angeles, USA© AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
Catholic believers, wearing face masks and practicing social distancing to protect from coronavirus, are blessed by priest outside a church in Minsk, Belarus© AP Photo/Sergei Grits
Father Shaun Foggo hearing confessions from his parishioners in the parking lot of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Takoma Park, USA© EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
A pastor in a mask and gloves speaking with a parishioner in the parking lot of the church, on Easter Sunday, in Spencer, USA© AP Photo/Steven Senne
Mobile Vicar Pat Allerton from St Peter's in Notting Hill performing an open air Easter service in Portobello Road, during the coronavirus outbreak lockdown in London, UK© AP Photo/Frank Augstein
The Rev. Nicolas Sanchez taking a phone call from a parishioner after live-streaming the Good Friday Mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Los Angeles, USA© AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
