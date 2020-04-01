Russian ministry says coronavirus contact tracking system ready

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Russian Ministry of Communication and Mass Media has developed a system that tracks people’s contacts with coronavirus patients based on carrier’s geolocation data, the Ministry head Maksut Shadayev said in his letter to the governors.

Development of this system was initiated by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The system is supposed to inform citizens that they have contacted a coronavirus patient, and therefore inform them about a need to self-isolate. Information about such contacts will then be sent to regional operative headquarters.

According to the Minister’s letter, the system has already been developed and published on the Ministry website’s special section.

The Ministry press service denied comments. Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed that development of such system does not violate citizens’ rights.

So far, a total of 2,777 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 190 patients having recovered from the illness. The country’s latest data indicates 24 fatalities nationwide.