Santa Claus delivers over 7.5 bln gifts and returns to North Pole

OTTAWA, December 25. /TASS/. Santa Claus has returned to the North Pole, having delivered over 7.5 bln Christmas gifts to children all over the world, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) informed on Wednesday.

"Santa is back home at the North Pole! Thanks for Tracking Santa with #NORAD! See you next year!" the NORAD Tracks Santa Twitter account informed. In total, Santa Claus has delivered over 7.5 bln gifts on Christmas night.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, which includes US and Canadian air defense and missile defense systems, "tracks" Santa Claus’ journey since 1955 using radars and satellites. Santa’s sleigh takes off from the North Pole on 02:01 December 24 Eastern Standard Time. Children in Australia and New Zealand are usually the first to receive gifts. Santa then visits Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin and North America.