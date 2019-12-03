Isabelle Huppert praises Hainan Film Festival

SANYA, December 3./ TASS/. Hainan International Film Festival in China's Sanya is a "huge window to the world of film festivals and and cinema production", and its significance for the movie industry is growing every year, said French actress Isabelle Huppert on the sidelines of the festival.

"I wish the festival all the best and I expect a lot for the Hainan International Festival", she added.

The program

A number of events will take place during the festival: 36 films of Chinese and foreign production, meetings with actors, communication with cinematographers, evening film screenings on the beach, a demonstration of cinema classics, in particular films with Charlie Chaplin, as well as master classes from famous representatives of the film industry, including Iranian film director, Oscar winner Asgar Farhadi, Japanese film director Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Hong Kong film director Stanley Kwan, British film director and screenwriter Sa Mon West, American actor Ethan Hawke, Danish filmmaker Bille August.

Russian films do not participate in an open screening for the public, but one of the films -“One man dies a million times” by American director Jessica Orek tells the story of the Leningrad siege.

For the first time, the Hainan Island International Film Festival was held in December in 2018. It was attended by such world-famous actors and directors as Jackie Chan, Aamir Khan, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp, Nuri Bilge Ceylan. The film festival is held with the support of the Hainan administration with the approval of the propaganda department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party.