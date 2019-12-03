US first lady Melania Trump has officially decked the halls of the White House. This year, the theme of decorations is "The Spirit of America", as Melania Trump said on Twitter. The official White House Christmas tree was delivered to Washington earlier from Pennsylvania. The White House's 2019 Christmas decorations – in pictures.
Melania Trump brightens up White House for Christmas season
The theme for this year's White House Christmas decorations is the "Spirit of America"
The official White House Christmas tree is decorated in the Blue Room seen through the Cross Hall in the White House© AP Photo/Alex Brandon
A White House made of gingerbread featuring landmarks from around the country in the State Dinning Room in the White House, Washington© AP Photo/Alex Brandon
The official White House Christmas tree decorated in the Blue Room© AP Photo/Alex Brandon
A fireplace mantle decorated in the Green Room of the White House© AP Photo/Alex Brandon
The "President's Own," Marine Corps Band playing in the Grand Foyer during the 2019 Christmas preview at the White House© AP Photo/Alex Brandon
A tree in the State Dining Room of the White House© AP Photo/Alex Brandon
The East Colonnade in the White House© AP Photo/Alex Brandon
The Cross Hall leading into the State Dinning Room© AP Photo/Alex Brandon
The Red Room in the White House© AP Photo/Alex Brandon
The Red Room decorated with games, including a tree made of White House playing cards© AP Photo/Alex Brandon
The Green Room in the White House© AP Photo/Alex Brandon
A decorated tree is seen next to the portrait of President George Washington in the East Room of the White House© AP Photo/Alex Brandon
