Putin lays flowers at monument to Minin, Pozharsky in Moscow’s Red Square

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has laid flowers at the monument to Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky in Moscow’s Red Square. The flower laying ceremony, which traditionally takes place on National Unity Day, also involved religious leaders and members of youth organizations.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, leader of Russia’s traditional Buddhist Sangha Damba Ayusheyev, Archbishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Russia Dietrich Brauer, Chairman of the Russian Council of Muftis Ravil Gainutdin were among those present.

Putin and other participants in the ceremony also posed for a photo.

National Unity Day

National Unity Day is one of the youngest national holidays in Russia. It was established in 2005, replacing the Day of Accord and Reconciliation, which had been celebrated on November 7 since 1996.

Unity Day commemorates the events of 1612, when people’s militias led by merchant Kuzma Minin and Prince Dmitry Pozharsky liberated Moscow from Polish invaders.

On this day, concerts, fairs and other kinds of celebrations take place across the country. The Russian president presents state awards to prominent cultural workers and foreign nationals who contribute to friendship and cultural ties with Russia.