Putin awards medal to flight attendant who saved 43 people from emergency landed plane

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree awarding a Nesterov Medal to Elena Laputskaya, a flight attendant of the ill-fated An-24 plane, who saved 43 passengers during the emergency landing in Russia’s Siberian republic of Buryatia. The document was posted on the internet portal of legal information on Monday.

The Nesterov Medal was also awarded by the plane’s second pilot Sergei Sazonov.

Apart from that, according to the decree, the An-24 pilot Vladimir Kolomin and flight engineer Oleg Bardanov were awarded the Order of Courage posthumously.

The accident took place on June 27, 2019 when the An-24 plane with 43 passengers and four crewmembers aboard bound from Ulan-Ude was landing in Nizhneangarsk. The plane drove off the runway to ram a sewage treatment facility and catch fire. Two crewmembers died. Eight people, including two teenagers and a flight attendant were taken to hospital.