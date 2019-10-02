Mahatma Gandhi, known in India as "the father of the nation," was born 150 years ago today, on October 2, 1869. His birthday is commemorated in India as Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday, and worldwide as International Day of Non-Violence. Mahatma Gandhi was one of the greatest political and spiritual leaders in world history. Gandhi practiced the principle of resistance to tyranny through non-violent civil disobedience. Gandhi not only fought for India's independence from Britain, he also led campaigns to alleviate poverty, and expand women’s rights. Mahatma Gandhi was against the caste system.
India marks the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth
Mahatma Gandhi, known in India as "the father of the nation," was born 150 years ago today, on October 2, 1869
A schoolgirl taking part in an event to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of India's independence leader Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi, India© AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
Indians walking past a statue of India's independence leader Mahatma Gandhi erected inside a tent displaying photographs of Gandhi's life during an event to celebrate his 150th birth anniversary in New Delhi, India© AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
Congress party workers dressed as Mahatma Gandhi arriving for a procession to mark the 150th anniversary of his birth in New Delhi, India© AP Photo/Manish Swarup
Gandhi's birthday is a major national holiday called Gandhi Jayanti, and it is marked with a prayer for peace, ceremonies and events throughout the country© AP Photo/Manish Swarup
The United Nations has also declared October 2 as the International Day of Nonviolence to honor Gandhi's message© AP Photo/Manish Swarup
Indians paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, the Gandhi memorial in New Delhi, India© AP Photo/Manish Swarup
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the 150th anniversary of his birth at Rajghat, the Gandhi memorial in New Delhi, India© AP Photo/Manish Swarup
Gandhi is commonly considered the Father of the Nation in India. Photo: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen at Rajghat, the Gandhi memorial in New Delhi, India© AP Photo/Manish Swarup
School children dressed as statues, depicting Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March, cross a road to perform at a traffic intersection in New Delhi, India© AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
Indian students taking selfie in front of Mahatma Gandhi mural at Gandhi Bhavan, in Bangalore, India© EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
A school girl looking at photographs of Mahatma Gandhi during India's freedom movement, at Gandhi museum in New Delhi, India© AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
A general view of The Mahatma Gandhi with his followers mural in Bangalore, India© EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
