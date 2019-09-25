More than 1,600 Russian judges disciplined over five years

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. More than 1,600 Russian judges have been disciplined over the past five years, Supreme Court Chairman Vyacheslav Lebedev told the Federation Council, which is considering his reappointment for another term.

"A total of 1,600 judges have been disciplined over the past five years: 34% of them were reprimanded and 54% were handed a warning. The powers of 125 judges (12%) were terminated," he said.

Lebedev added that judges whose performance was found inadequate might be downgraded. Judges responsible for red-tape are disciplined or dismissed.