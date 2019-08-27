Tourists find plane that was lost 70 years ago in mountains in Krasnoyarsk Region

KRASNOYARSK, August 27. /TASS/. Tourists hiking in the Western Sayan mountains have discovered the plane An-2 which crashed in 1951 in the south of the Krasnoyarsk Region, the press service of the Interior Ministry’s regional directorate reported on Tuesday.

"A Krasnoyarsk resident addressed the police. He said that he had found the plane’s crash site at an altitude of 1,850 meters in the Aradan ridge while hiking in the Western Sayan mountains with his son. It was identified by part of the covering of the portside, what remained of the side number and the engine number. It was found out that An-2 plane number A2597 went down on April 21, 1951, en route Krasnoyarsk-Abakan-Kyzyl. The crew consisting of captain Puzyryov, co-pilot Vasilyev, navigator Medvedev and flight engineer Khmelnitsky died," the report says.

The Interior Ministry’s regional Directorate for Migration Issues found and informed the relatives of all the crew members.

It is known that the An-2 was transporting 500kg of peltry. In 1951, search operations for the plane lasted several months but failed.