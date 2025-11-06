Year's strongest solar storm to hit Earth this Friday, scientists say

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The most powerful geomagnetic storm of 2025 and one of the largest in recent years is expected to hit Earth on November 7, the Solar Astronomy Laboratory of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Space Research and the Institute of Solar-Terrestrial Physics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.

"Earth will experience the strongest geomagnetic storm of the year and one of the most powerful in several years tomorrow, Friday, November 7. The solar plasma propagation model bears a close resemblance to the conditions that preceded the G5-level storm that occurred on May 11-12 last year, an event during which multiple coronal mass ejections merged into a single structure of unprecedented scale on their trajectory toward Earth," the statement indicates.

The intensity of Earth’s magnetic field disturbances is measured on a five-point scale, where G5 denotes an "extremely strong" event and G1 represents a "weak" one.

Currently, forecasts do not yet account for the plasma ejection occurring overnight on November 6, forecasts predict a storm intensity at the G3 to G4 level. However, updated calculations throughout the day are expected to adjust this range upward to G4-G5.