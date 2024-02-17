Japan launches second H3 heavy-lift launch vehicle

TOKYO, February 17. /TASS/. Japan successfully launched its new H3 heavy-lift launch vehicle lifted out from the Tanegashima Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern Kagoshima Prefecture, according to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The launch was initially planned for February 15, however it was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions.

This is the second launch of the H3 rocket. Last year, during the first attempt, the second stage engine failed to start, prompting Japanese specialists to initiate its self-destruction. Over the last few months, JAXA modified or strengthened several components of the rocket's internal equipment.

The primary goal specified for Japanese scientists this time was to certify the engines' performance throughout the flight, as well as to launch two small satellites into orbit.