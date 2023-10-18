Russian cosmonauts' spacewalk due October 25 to last about 6.5 hours

ISS, October 18. /TASS/. Russian crew members of the International Space Station (ISS) will make a spacewalk on October 25 for more than 6 hours and 30 minutes, TASS special correspondent, deputy chief of the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center Oleg Kononenko reports.

The exit hatch of the Poisk module is to open in the evening of October 25. If the main tasks are completed ahead of schedule, the cosmonauts will be able to proceed with additional ones that may take about two hours.

"Now my colleague Nikolai Chub and I are preparing for extravehicular activities. We’ve studied the work plan, checked the condition of muscles, examined the spacesuits and charged their batteries," Kononenko said.

Roscosmos told TASS earlier that the planned spacewalk under the Russian program was tentatively scheduled for October 25. Kononenko and Chub will install on the multipurpose laboratory module Nauka a radar to monitor the Earth's surface and launch a nanosatellite, Parus-MGTU, which university students designed for testing a technique of unfolding a solar sail. Also, they will inspect and photograph the leak from the backup radiator of the Nauka module.

On November 17, 2021, TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum of cooperation. The agency's office was opened on the ISS. Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin became the first TASS special correspondent, Oleg Artemyev, second, and Dmitry Petelin, third. The current contributor to the TASS newsfeed from the ISS is Oleg Kononenko.