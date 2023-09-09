ISS orbit adjusted by 3.5 km before Soyuz MS-24 launch

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The orbit of the International Space Station (ISS) has been adjusted to ballistic conditions before the launch of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft and the return of the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft to Earth, Russian state aerospace corporation Roscosmos reported.

"Today, the orbit of the International Space Station was adjusted to ensure the launch of the manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-24 and the landing of Soyuz MS-23," the state corporation said in a statement.

According to Roscosmos, the average height of the station's orbit increased by 3.5 km and amounted to 419.24 km above the Earth's surface. The maneuver was carried out using the engines of the Progress MS-24 cargo ship. They were switched on at 9:52 p.m. Moscow time and worked for 1,314.56 seconds.

The ISS is now home to Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin (TASS special correspondent on the ISS) and Konstantin Borisov, NASA astronauts Frank Rubio and Jasmin Moghbeli, Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen and JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa.