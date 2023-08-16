Progress MS-22 to undock from ISS on August 21 — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Progress MS-22 cargo spacecraft will separate from the International Space Station (ISS) on August 21, Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos has said.

"On August 15, according to the flight program of the Russian segment of the station the following tasks were accomplished: tests of the equipment of the radio-technical approach system Kurs-P of the service module Zvezda together with the equipment Kurs-NA of the cargo spacecraft Progress MS-22 before the undocking from the ISS, scheduled for August 21", - Roscosmos said in a news release.

The launch of the Progress MS-24 cargo spacecraft to the ISS is scheduled for August 23. Two days after the launch, the vehicle will approach the ISS and dock with it.