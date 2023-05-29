Belarusian female astronaut to go ISS in March 2024 — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The crew of the 21st visiting expedition, which includes a citizen of Belarus, will go to the International Space Station (ISS) in March 2024 on the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft, Roscosmos’ press service told the media on Monday.

"The main crew of the 21st visiting expedition includes Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, a citizen of the Republic of Belarus and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson. They are to fly to the ISS in March 2024 on the Soyuz MS-25, Roscosmos said.

According to Roscosmos plans, Novitsky and a female cosmonaut from Belarus will make a short flight and return to Earth on the Soyuz MS-24. The NASA astronaut's mission will last until September 2024, after which Dyson will return to Earth with Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolay Chub on the Soyuz MS-25.

According to the website of the Yu. A. Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, cosmonaut Marina Vasilevskaya will go to the ISS from Belarus. Her colleague Anastasia Lenkova is on standby. Vasilevskaya is a flight attendant with Belavia airlines and Lenkova, a pediatric surgeon at the Republican Scientific-Practical Center of Pediatric Surgery.