Russian cosmonauts study Crew Dragon spacecraft operations - Roscosmos

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts have not started familiarizing themselves with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft yet, but undergo training on some operations with the spacecraft, Roscosmos Executive Director on manned space programs Sergey Krikalyov told TASS Thursday.

"They are not familiarizing themselves with the Crew Dragon spacecraft at this moment; they are learning operations, because it is a common task," Krikalyov said, answering a question whether Russian cosmonauts are studying the US spacecraft while undergoing training on the US ISS segment.

According to the official, training plan for the Crew Dragon is yet to be determined.

"It is necessary to study and train with individual protective gear and undergo training on emergency procedures: what to do if something goes wrong," he underscored.

Krikalyov noted that cross flights are appropriate for both Russian and RUS space programs, because it increases the overall reliability: in case of failure, both Russia and the US will have a representative in their own sector.

On late October, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin opined that SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft had accumulated enough experience for Russian cosmonauts to fly them within the cross flights. Later, the official disclosed that the crews’ membership is being discussed.