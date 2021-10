MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with UK’s OneWeb satellites was put into the launching system of the Vostochny launch site, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos said on Monday.

"The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with 36 new OneWeb spacecraft was set into the launching system," the company tweeted.

Launch of OneWeb satellites from the Vostochny site is scheduled to October 14.