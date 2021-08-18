Sputnik Light vaccine shows 93.5% efficacy during vaccination in Paraguay — RDIF

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The one shot Russian Sputnik Light vaccine (the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine) is demonstrating high safety profile and a 93.5% efficacy in the course of vaccination in Paraguay, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reported on Wednesday citing the data from Paraguay’s Ministry of Health.

"RDIF announces the data from Paraguay’s Ministry of Health on the one shot Russian Sputnik Light vaccine (the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine) demonstrating high safety profile and a 93.5% efficacy, as reported during the ongoing vaccination campaign in the country," RDIF said in a press release.

RDIF noted that the efficacy calculation was based the data collected by July 30, 2021, after vaccination of more than 320,000 subjects.

According to the statement, the data also indicates a high safety profile of Sputnik Light. In particular, no serious adverse events and no deaths related to the vaccination have been registered. No cases of myocarditis or pericarditis have been reported.