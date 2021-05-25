ISS Nauka module passes trials, permission for launch granted — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The Nauka multifunctional space module successfully passed complex factory trials, Roscosmos announced Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Energia rocket and space corporation held a Council of Chief Designers.

"Wrapping up the meeting, the Council of Chief Designers announced the successful completion of complex factory trials for the Nauka module, and issued a positive decision for normal preparation of the product for launch," Roscosmos said.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Energia Corporation, the Khrunichev Center, the European Space Agency, as well as the Mission Control Center and the Russian ISS segment mission control group.

The Nauka module is designed for the Russian program of scientific and applied researches and experiments. Once the module enters service, the Russian segment will obtain additional capacity for workplaces, cargo storage and deployment of water and oxygen regeneration equipment. It will also provide a second restroom, a room for the third crew member, as well as the European-made ERA manipulator, which will make it possible to perform a number of operations without spacewalking. The module is scheduled for launch on July 15.