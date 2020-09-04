Leading scientific journal recognizes Russian COVID-19 vaccine as safe

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Publication of the results of the first two phases of clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in a leading global scientific journal, The Lancet, means that it recognizes that the preparation is effective and safe for the population, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center of the Russian Healthcare Ministry Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.

"The publication of the results of the first two phases of clinical trials of the vaccine against COVID-19 in the respected Lancet journal confirms yet again that the Russian preparation complies with all the global standards and, what is the most important, it is safe for public health and effective, that is, after its administration the body develops antibodies. We mentioned this before as well, but now these properties of the vaccine are recognized by the leading scientific journal," he said.