Leading scientific journal recognizes Russian COVID-19 vaccine as safe

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Publication of the results of the first two phases of clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in a leading global scientific journal, The Lancet, means that it recognizes that the preparation is effective and safe for the population, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center of the Russian Healthcare Ministry Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.
"The publication of the results of the first two phases of clinical trials of the vaccine against COVID-19 in the respected Lancet journal confirms yet again that the Russian preparation complies with all the global standards and, what is the most important, it is safe for public health and effective, that is, after its administration the body develops antibodies. We mentioned this before as well, but now these properties of the vaccine are recognized by the leading scientific journal," he said.
On August 11, Russia became the first worldwide to register the vaccine against the coronavirus which was named Sputnik V. The preparation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center and passed clinical trials in June - July. It is based on a known platform previously used for other vaccines. On August 15, the Healthcare Ministry announced the production launch of the preparation.
Post-registration clinical trials of the vaccine will be conducted in Moscow with the planned participation of 40,000 volunteers. One can apply to participate on the mos.ru web portal.