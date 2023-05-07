Immortal Regiment event held in Beijing

BEIJING, May 7. /TASS/. About 700 people participated in an Immortal Regiment event held on the premises of the Russian Embassy in Beijing on Sunday.

In addition to young Chinese activists, the event was attended by dozens of elderly people carrying portraits of Soviet volunteer pilots who helped China in its fight against Japanese occupation.

Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov walked in the procession carrying a photograph of his father, a decorated war veteran.

"Our peoples fought together in order for us to live, work, speak our native languages, preserve our traditions and culture, be free and independent," the envoy said addressing the event’s participants. "Today, Russia and China are doing everything possible to prevent the fire of a new war from igniting, because it is precisely our nations that are very well aware of the price of such a war," he added.

The Immortal Regiment procession was organized by the Russian Embassy in China and the activists from Beijing’s Russian Club. This year, the number of participants doubled versus 2022. The event concluded with a short concert featuring Soviet war-time songs and the screening of the Brest Fortress motion picture (2010).