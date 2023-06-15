Battlegroup Est repel Ukraine’s attack in DPR — defense ministry

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Battlegroup East repelled Ukraine’s attack near the Oktyabr farm in the Donetsk People’s Republic, with a Ukrainian tank and a mining vehicle being destroyed by Russian drones, the battlegroup’s spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS on Thursday.

"An enemy attack was rebuffed in the nighttime, with tanks, armored combat vehicles and manpower being destroyed. <…> A tank and a mining vehicle were destroyed south of the Ostyabr farm with the use of combat drones," he said, adding that the battlegroup’s artillery hit a Ukrainian M777 howitzer near Timirovka, a tank and manpower south of Velikaya Novoselka.