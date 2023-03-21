Russia, China urge to avoid conflicts between P5 nations whenever possible

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Conflicts between the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (P5) should be avoided whenever possible, Russia and China said in a joint statement, published by the Kremlin website on Tuesday.

"Conflicts between the permanent members of the UN Security Council, who bear special responsibility for maintaining peace and global security, should be avoided whenever possible," the document says.

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council are Russia, China, the United States, the United Kingdom and France.