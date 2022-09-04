Moscow to retaliate if EU imposes visa restrictions against Russians - Kremlin

TASS, September 4. Russia will closely monitor the decisions that the EU will make about visas for Russians. If restrictions are imposed, Moscow will take serious retaliatory measures, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday during the broadcast of the Rossiya-1 TV channel's ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin’ program.

"Indeed, for many of our fellow citizens it will be extremely unpleasant if such restrictions are introduced, although you have to look carefully here too, things may change in terms of such initiatives. We'll see how it all ends. This is unprecedented, of course, it will require serious reciprocal steps from our side," he said, answering the questions of journalist Pavel Zarubin about the visa situation.