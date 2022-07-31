Use of CSTO forces in Ukraine not looked at — security bloc’s official

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The use of the Collective Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a post-Soviet Russia-led security bloc, in Ukraine is not being looked at, CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov said on Sunday.

"The developments in Ukraine and around it directly affect the interests of at least two CSTO member states - Russia and Belarus and this topic was discussed during the recent jubilee meeting of the leaders of the member nations at Moscow’s and Minsk’s initiative. But no actions within the CSTO format are at question," he said in an interview with the Allies. CSTO media outlet.

"Naturally, the organization’s secretariat is closely watching and analyzing the situation. We are keeping a close eye on the actions of the United States and other Western nations bear the borders of our states," he added.