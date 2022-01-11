Some 86 Russians delivered from Almaty to Moscow - defense ministry

MOSCOW, January 12. / TASS /. The third flight of the Russian military transport aviation has airlifted some 86 Russians from Almaty to Moscow, the Defense Ministry stated on Wednesday.

"The third flight of the Russian military transport aviation has delivered 86 Russian citizens from the Almaty airport (Kazakhstan) to Moscow," the statement reads.

According to the defense ministry, some Russian citizens visited Almaty for the New Year holidays, while some others were on business trips. "Amid the escalation of the situation and the closure of the Almaty international airport, Russian tourists had to stay in the city hotels. <…> They asked the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping forces to bring them to [Moscow]," the defense ministry noted.

Earlier, Russia evacuated some 2,009 nationals and foreign citizens from Kazakhstan to Russia.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions.