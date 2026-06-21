US-Iran talks at political leadership level to conclude on June 22 — media

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. The United States expects the current round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland at the political leadership level to conclude on Monday, June 22, while technical teams will continue their consultations, Barak Ravid, a reporter for Axios and Israel's Channel 12 News, said on X, citing a US diplomatic source.

"A US diplomat told me the talks with the Iranians started on Sunday morning and have been ongoing in different formats almost non stop," Ravid wrote. According to him, "the talks on the high-level political leadership are expected to end on Monday and continue between technical teams that will likely stay in Switzerland." He added that the parties "discussed a plan for how to keep talks going both on the political level and between the technical teams."

The Swiss resort of Burgenstock hosts US-Iran talks with mediation from Qatar and Pakistan. The discussions focus on technical consultations regarding the implementation of a memorandum of understanding that calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon. The United States and Iran signed the document electronically.