{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

US-Iran talks at political leadership level to conclude on June 22 — media

The talks will continue between technical teams that will likely stay in Switzerland

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. The United States expects the current round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland at the political leadership level to conclude on Monday, June 22, while technical teams will continue their consultations, Barak Ravid, a reporter for Axios and Israel's Channel 12 News, said on X, citing a US diplomatic source.

"A US diplomat told me the talks with the Iranians started on Sunday morning and have been ongoing in different formats almost non stop," Ravid wrote. According to him, "the talks on the high-level political leadership are expected to end on Monday and continue between technical teams that will likely stay in Switzerland." He added that the parties "discussed a plan for how to keep talks going both on the political level and between the technical teams."

The Swiss resort of Burgenstock hosts US-Iran talks with mediation from Qatar and Pakistan. The discussions focus on technical consultations regarding the implementation of a memorandum of understanding that calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon. The United States and Iran signed the document electronically.

Tags
United StatesIran
Iran's nuclear program
US, Iran discuss nuclear file in detail during talks in Switzerland — media
According to the news portal, the parties had productive talks on implementation of the MOU and how to "make sure everyone is on the same page"
Read more
One of sides unable to fulfill Anchorage agreements — Kremlin
Оne party remains committed to the understandings discussed in Anchorage, Yury Ushakov stated
Read more
Russia expects not implementation of Anchorage agreements, but victory — Kremlin
Yury Ushakov noted that those who hope to defeat Russia "are mistaken"
Read more
US-Iran technical consultations to be held in Switzerland on June 21 — Pakistan
Representatives of the United States and Iran, as well as mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, will take part in the discussion, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said
Read more
US-Iran talks in Burgenstock to begin this afternoon — source
The bilateral consultations between the US and Iran will start in the evening
Read more
Fourteen civilians injured in Ukrainian attackon Crimea hospitalized — ministry
Russian health minister’s assistant Alexey Kuznetsov noted that the two injured children are in serious condition
Read more
Russia reports 16,715 daily coronavirus cases — crisis center
The relative growth rate stands at 0.31%
Read more
Nearly 170 Ukrainian drones taken down over Russian regions during day
Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 168 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black and Azov Seas, Crimes, the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Oryol, Rostov, Tver, Tula, Smolensk, Moscow, and Krasnodar Regions
Read more
Russia’s West battlegroup destroys 49 drone control posts, two Starlink stations
The battlegroup also eliminated three ammunition depots
Read more
Situation around Iran remains far from resolved — Russian academic
Kirill Babayev expressed confidence that, under these circumstances, "Russia remains a reliable long-term supplier capable of providing both oil and liquefied natural gas to Southeast Asian countries"
Read more
Iranian delegations expresses protest to US side over Trump’s threats — TV
According to the Press TV channel, Iran "is looking at options of an appropriate response" to US President’s threats
Read more
Iran to view Romania as party to conflict if it allows US to use its bases — diplomat
"If Romania provides the United States with access to its bases, we will give a corresponding legal and political response," Esmaeil Baghaei said
Read more
US-Iran talks to last one day — Iranian Foreign Ministry
The Iranian delegation will hold two rounds of talks
Read more
Iranian delegation to continue talks with US after Trump’s apologies — TV
According to the Al Mayadeen television channel, the Iranian negotiators now "not only insist on the cessation of hostilities in Lebanon but demand that Israel withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon."
Read more
Russia delivers massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites
The strikes also targeted military airfields and territorial recruitment centers
Read more
UKMTO reports attempted tanker seizure off Yemeni coast
The Master of a product tanker reported being approached by a skiff carrying five armed persons who appeared to be attempting to board the vessel. In response, the vessel conducted evasive manoeuvres and altered course away from the skiff
Read more
Meloni responds harshly to Trump's statements about her rating
"These unprovoked attacks are senseless," Italian Prime Minister said
Read more
Sberbank CEO calls new parameters of Russian tax system balanced
According to the financial and economic justification for the draft law on tax innovations, changes in the tax system will bring about 2.6 trillion rubles ($28.98 bln) of additional revenue to the Russian budget system in 2025
Read more
Crimea suspends fuel sales at gas stations — regional head
Sergey Aksyonov asked everyone to remain calm and to trust only official sources of information
Read more
EU demands Turkey does not supply Russian gas to union
As German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche noted, Turkey takes into account the great importance that the EU places "on weaning itself off Russian commodity supplies," but made it clear that replacing Russian supplies is impossible overnight
Read more
Ukrainian forces attack ferry in Kerch Strait, killing one civilian and injuring another
In addition, the drone attack caused a fire at an oil terminal in the village of Chushka
Read more
Ukraine’s former presidents prove themselves to be Nazis in matter of orders — Medvedev
Leonid Kuchma, Viktor Yushchenko, and Pyotr Poroshenko announced their refusal of the Order of the White Eagle
Read more
Syrian leader says ready to engage in talks with Hezbollah to save Lebanon
According to Ahmed al-Sharaa, Lebanon "needs a political consensus to get out of the crisis as the situation in the country will not withstand further polarization"
Read more
Putin’s call with Trump lasted for 55 minutes — Kremlin aide
It was a friendly and open conversation, Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Russian servicemen evacuate first residents from Konstantinovka
There were six people in the first group
Read more
Lukashenko delivers remarks on drawing Belarus into conflict, kids targeted near Bryansk
Minsk has firmly established that the drone which struck the bus carrying Belarusian children in the Bryansk Region was of Ukrainian origin
Read more
Talks on US-Iran memorandum in Switzerland suspended — agency
According to the Fars news agency, the pause has been made to hold consultations within the delegations
Read more
US effectively lifts blockade of Iran's seaports — Vance
The US vice president said that CENTCOM allowed a dozen ships to go through the naval blockade
Read more
IN BRIEF: CIS official condemns Kiev attack on bus with Belarusian kids as terrorist act
First Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States Igor Petrishenko called on the entire world community to take necessary actions to ensure that an appropriate investigation is conducted
Read more
Two tankers collide on Lena, gasoline leaking into river — emergencies services
"The fuel is leaking into the river," he said, adding that no one was hurt
Read more
US wants Iran to get Hezbollah stop attacking Israel — diplomat
The US side insists that "if Iran doesn't get Hezbollah under control to stop attacking Israel, that will be a violation" of agreements between Washington and Tehran, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mike Waltz said
Read more
Russian scientists find anti-cancer activity of parsley and dill
The scientists are going to conduct tests on human tumors planted to labor mouses
Read more
Russia expects US-Iran memorandum to prevent resumption of violence — Lavrov
Earlier this week, the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon
Read more
US, Iran to discuss Lebanon situation first at talks — newspaper
Next, they will discuss the status of the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran’s nuclear program, the Financial Times reported
Read more
Putin meets with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah
The conversation was taking place at the Galiaskar Kamal Tatar Academic Theatre
Read more
US troop presence near Iran to return to pre-conflict levels under final deal — Vance
According to the US vice president, neither Washington nor Tehran is interested in maintaining an expanded US military presence in the Middle East once the terms of the agreement are fulfilled
Read more
Readiness to receive Zelensky in Moscow, Witkoff-Kushner visit: Kremlin briefing
There are no official channels for communication between Moscow and Kiev, Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Regimental set of S-400 air defense systems enters duty in Russia's west
The S-400 air defense systems have entered combat duty to protect the air borders of the country’s westernmost region
Read more
Presidents Putin, Trump set to restore normal US-Russia ties — Ambassador Darchiev
The official added that Russia welcomes the constructive and pragmatic approach of the current US administration to restoring relations
Read more
Putin counts on active participation of Russian businesses in BRICS projects
The Russian president pointed out that the BRICS development platform "will encompass resource, technological, human, financial, trade, and investment components at a fundamentally new level"
Read more
US wants to monitor Iran’s spending oil proceeds — US diplomat
On June 14, official representatives of the United States, Iran, and Pakistan, which acts as a go-between, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement to end the war in the Middle East
Read more
Russia, ASEAN agree to work together to preserve cultural heritage
Russia and ASEAN countries agreed to encourage interdisciplinary cooperation among cultural experts, researchers and scholars, as well as their pursuit of progress in research activities
Read more
Russian forces hammer Ukrainian manpower, equipment in 124 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 545 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
What we know about incident with Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich in English Channel
The crew of the frigate Amdiral Grigorovich acted in strict accordance with international shipping regulations and took every measure to prevent a collision, the Russian Defense Ministry stressed
Read more
Potential for joint disarmament efforts far from being exhausted Russia’s envoy to US
Anatoly Antonov pointed out that "the Russian security is not solely determined by the balance of strategic nuclear weapons of our two countries"
Read more
ASEAN welcomes peace between US and Iran, but concerns remain — business council
US, Iranian and Pakistani officials confirmed on June 14 that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement intended to bring the conflict in the Middle East to an end
Read more
Zaporozhye nuclear power station powered by generators after loss of external power supply
The radiation background at the site and in the observation area is normal, and the safety of the station is fully ensured.
Read more
Su-34 hit Ukrainian points of drone deployment and control in DPR
The targets were destroyed
Read more
Qatar announces start of US-Iran talks in Switzerland
Doha expressed hope that these meetings "will lead to a comprehensive and lasting agreement covering all aspects addressed in the memorandum of understanding" between the US and Iran
Read more
Iran warns ships not to approach Strait of Hormuz
Otherwise, their safety will be at risk, the IRGC Navy said in a statement
Read more
Accusations of neo-Nazism against Ukraine gaining new evidence base — Russian lawmaker
Head of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy Alexey Pushkov says Vladimir Zelensky risks "miscalculating" by publicly praising the UPA through his actions
Read more
Costa confirms he tried to establish diplomatic contacts with Russia
The European Council president stressed that he only intends to defend the interests of the EU
Read more
Over 100 commercial ships pass through Strait of Hormuz in two days — US official
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright refused from anticipating when gasoline prices in the United States will go down but suggested that this will happen regardless of the US-Iran talks
Read more
First container ship arrives at Iranian port after US lifts its blockade — TV
The main cargo consists of auto parts
Read more
Iranian delegation continues talks with US in Switzerland — media
The Iranian Al Alam television channel reported earlier that the Iranian delegation had walked out of the talks in protest against US President Donald Trump’s threats on renewed strikes against Iran over the situation in Lebanon
Read more
West mistaken in its hopes of defeating Russia — Kremlin
Yury Ushakov noted that Western countries "are playing their own games, which are ultimately aimed at defeating us; everyone is talking about this"
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukraine’s key energy sites in Kiev, Sumy, Chernigov regions, DPR
The Russian Armed Forces used Gerbera drones, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Trump signs US-Iran memorandum, White House confirms
A photo of the signed document was sent to the Iranians and the mediator countries
Read more
Putin welcomes heads of delegations at Russia-ASEAN summit reception
The event officially marked the opening of the anniversary summit
Read more
Final test launch of Russia's new RS-26 Rubezh ballistic missile successful — designer
The RS-26 Rubezh missile based on the previous RS24 Yars is expected to be put on combat dutiy in 2015.
Read more
Israel attacks dozens of Hezbollah targets in southern, eastern Lebanon — IDF
Overnight, the IDF struck 80 command centers and other infrastructure in the Nabatieh area and other areas of southern Lebanon, both inside and outside the security zone
Read more
Kiev in desperate situation, but insists on war — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine continues with its line which is not a negotiating one
Read more
Trump says US may charge ships for passage through Strait of Hormuz
The US president added that this would happen if Washington and Tehran did not reach final agreements
Read more
Minsk demands accountability for bus attack perpetrators — envoy to CIS
The Belarusian side demanded a thorough investigation into the situation
Read more
Vietnam, Russia discuss future of cooperation in Kazan — Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry
Le Hoai Trung noted that Russia provided a "particularly warm welcome" to the Vietnamese delegation
Read more
History of UPA glorification gives Warsaw legal grounds to keep Ukraine out of EU
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik called a decision by Vladimir Zelensky, a number of Ukrainian officials, and former presidents to renounce Polish state awards a "theatrical demarche"
Read more
Russian Geran drones wipes out Ukrainian fuel depot in Dnepropetrovsk Region
The strikes were followed by a strong fire, the Russian defense ministry said
Read more
Trump rules out no options after 60-day talks with Iran — TV
The Qatari foreign ministry earlier announced the beginning of Qatar-and Pakistan-mediated talks between the US and Iranian delegations in Switzerland
Read more
Minsk lodges protest with Kiev over drone attack on bus — Foreign Ministry
Ukraine’s charge d’affaires ad interim in Belarus Ivan Novitsky was summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry
Read more
Communication system with relaying Supercam drones tested in Russia
The relay device installed on the drone makes it possible to transmit voice, text and video information over a secure communication channel in both directions and distribute the Internet to points where there is no communication
Read more
Ukraine cannot become EU member while at war — Merz
The German chancellor added that Ukraine could become an associate member of the EU and later a full member of the union
Read more
Massive explosion rocks industrial area northeast of Doha — Qatari interior ministry
Civil defense forces are working to eliminate the consequences of the accident
Read more
US studying option of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 but it’s difficult issue, says Biden
At the same time, US President recalled that he had been "opposed to Nord Stream 2 for a long time"
Read more
Air defenses shoot down drone over Crimea — Russian Defense Ministry
The unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by on-duty air defenses means, the Ministry said
Read more
Investigative Committee opens case on Ukraine's terrorist attack on Kerch Peninsula
The reason was a large-scale attack by Ukrainian armed groups on civilian infrastructure facilities
Read more
US-Iran talks in Switzerland cut short over Trump’s threats — TV
According to the Al Hadath television channel sources in the Iranian delegation, "Trump’s threats have cut short the talks in Switzerland."
Read more
Iran will not bow to US demands in discussions of its nuclear program — Supreme Leader
According to Mojtaba Khamenei, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed that if the US tries to make excessive demands, the Iranian delegation will not accept them
Read more
Putin talks to Trump over phone, congratulates him on his 80th birthday
Today’s phone call was the first one between the two leaders in the past month and a half
Read more
Curacao goalkeeper makes 15 saves in World Cup match against Ecuador
Eloy Room set a new record for matches decided in regulation time
Read more
Iranian delegation walks out of talks with US over Trump’s threats — TV
US President wrote on his Truth Social platform earlier that the United States may deliver more strikes against Iran over the situation in Lebanon
Read more
Fico says he will not miss opportunity to engage in dialogue with Russian president
The Slovak prime minister explained that the country "should be interested" in friendly and mutually beneficial relations with those who treat it in the same way
Read more
New mainline truck prototype assembled at KAMAZ factory
Read more