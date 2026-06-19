Russia expects US-Iran memorandum to prevent resumption of violence — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the signed memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran will prevent resumption of violence in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference.

"We hope that the signed memorandum between Washington and Tehran will prevent resumption of violence," he stated.

"We have a common assessment regarding the situation in the Middle East, surrounding the Islamic Republic of Iran," Lavrov added.

Earlier this week, the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Israel did not participate in the memorandum negotiations. The Swiss Foreign Ministry's press service reported that the US-Iran talks due in Buergenstock, Switzerland, have been postponed and will not take place on June 19.