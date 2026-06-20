Zaporozhye nuclear power station powered by generators after loss of external power supply

MELITOPOL, June 20. /TASS/. The safety systems of the Zaporozhye nuclear power station worked normally when the external power supply was turned off, the station said on Telegram.

"The equipment worked in accordance with the design algorithms, there were no violations in the operation of the security systems," it said.

It said that the station switched to the backup diesel generators because of the shutdown of the lines providing external power supply. The staff takes all necessary measures for the safety of the power units. The radiation background at the site and in the observation area is normal, and the safety of the station is fully ensured.

Earlier on June 20, the IAEA said that the Zaporozhye nuclear power station was cut off from external power for the 20th time since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.