Balance of risks shifting towards pro-inflationary ones — Central Bank chief

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia takes not in its estimates that the balance of risks had a stronger shift towards pro-inflationary ones, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the Board meeting.

"According to our estimates, the balance [of risks] shifted more to pro-inflationary ones," she said.

Risks of conflict protraction in the Middle East became lower but the uncertainty is in place as regards the scale of its pro-inflationary implications for the global economy, Nabiullina noted. They may also influence the Russian economy through prices of imported goods and logistical expenses.