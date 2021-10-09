Lavrov: Russian Foreign Ministry works on updating foreign policy concept

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is currently working on updating Russia’s foreign policy concept and wished young diplomats to contribute to the shaping of common approaches and Russia’s foreign policy strategy at a meeting with university graduates entering diplomatic service.

According to the top diplomat, the new diplomats will work during a demanding stage of Russian and world history since the global situation is not becoming less complex. "This only adds to the zeal, to be honest. It makes one think creatively, always having the implementation of the main designation of our foreign policy - ensuring the most favorable external conditions for the domestic development of the country - as the main goal. This is the main content of the Foreign Policy Concept of the Russian Federation approved by President Vladimir Putin in 2016," he said.

"Time flies. Right now we are updating this strategic document. I have no doubts that everyone within his scope of work at appropriate departments will contribute to the shaping of our common approaches and the foreign policy strategy at the modern stage," the foreign minister noted.