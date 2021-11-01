Penta Security Spotlights ICSA-Certified WAF WAPPLES During GITEX Technology Week 2021

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 1. /PRNewswire/ Penta Security Systems Inc., a leading cybersecurity company from South Korea, successfully presented its ICSA-certified web application firewall WAPPLES during GITEX Technology Week this year. Known as one of the world's largest IT exhibitions, GITEX attracted more than 100,000 attendees including 4,000 companies and 200 ministries from 140 countries.

In light of the growing number of attacks since the pandemic, Penta Security emphasized the importance of adopting a secure web application firewall that can operate in different environments. This is particularly crucial as the pandemic still encourages social distancing and as a result, more businesses are facing increased cybersecurity attacks carried out against web applications and APIs, driven by digital transformation.

As a market-leading WAF solution in the APAC region, WAPPLES differentiates itself from other appliances by offering simple yet secure updates. It analyzes traffic to detect any malicious behaviors through its patented logic-based engine and detection rules resulting in extremely low false-positive rates. Moreover, by collecting and storing logs from security devices, Penta Security's WAPPLES identifies attacks that utilize new patterns of exploit. To assist industry professionals to solve these emerging challenges, Penta Security gave demonstrations and offered comprehensive deployment consultations at this on-site event.

"Penta Security was able to establish itself as a notable WAF solution provider in the APAC region through its path-breaking security approach, evidenced by numerous recognitions from industry-leading award programs," said DS Kim, Chief Strategy Officer of Penta Security. "Penta Security's current priority is to focus on accommodating our customers to operate their businesses in a safer environment. We're excited to expand our network footprint to the MENA region with our local partners and distributors."

About Penta Security

A global leader in web, data, and IoT security with 24 years of expertise in powering secured connections, Penta Security is the top cybersecurity vendor in Asia, as recognized by Frost & Sullivan. Its web application firewall WAPPLES has led the market in Korea for 13 consecutive years since 2009 and dominated the entire Asia-Pacific region by obtaining the largest market share since 2016. It has since gained a presence in Europe, the Middle East, and North America. For more information, visit pentasecurity.com. For partnership inquiries, email info@pentasecurity.com .

