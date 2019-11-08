Chinese cosmetics giant Hangzhou Lamer Cosmetics debuts at InterCHARM 2019

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou Lamer Cosmetics Co., Ltd, a leading cosmetics firm in China, took part in the 28th InterCHARM Moscow (Autumn), the leading international exhibition in the beauty and hairdressing sector in Central and Eastern Europe, that was held from October 23 to 26, 2019 in Moscow, Russia. The event brought together 2,035 exhibitors and over 3,800 brands from 33 countries and regions worldwide, in addition to tens of thousands of cosmetics executives from around the globe who attended the event to exchange their ideas and place orders.

Hangzhou Lamer Cosmetics took part in the exhibition together with several of its brands, including YOSH and LOMAPHE. The company, a subsidiary of UK's Lamer Group, also acts as the general agent for many internationally well-renowned middle-and high-end cosmetics brands in China or Asia, among them, UK-based Royal Apothic, and US-based The Botanical Societies and The Herbiarie. The company has built a complete research and development team and a comprehensive supply chain system which includes an over 6,000-square meter cosmetics R&D center led by high-end industry professionals, the Fenfang Academy with a 130,000-square meter rose garden, a modern cosmetics industrial park with 100,000 square meters of factory space, and several modern plants with new advanced manufacturing equipment that meet the 100,000-grade purification GMP standard. With businesses covering perfume, skincare and cosmetics, Hangzhou Lamer has, over the past decade, been committed to providing dozens of internationally famed cosmetics firms with a full array of original design manufacturer (ODM) services, while maintaining its leadership in the industry by keeping pace with its top global peers in terms of R&D investment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1025140/Exhibition_hall_of_Hangzhou_Lamer_Cosmetics.jpg