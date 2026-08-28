Whole world underestimated AI’s military potential — Medvedev

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. All countries, including Russia, underestimated the potential of artificial intelligence in the military sphere, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said at the New Media Festival, citing events in recent years since the start of the special military operation.

"Everything that has happened to us in the past few years since the start of the special military operation shows that the world underestimated the potential of artificial intelligence and new means of warfare. Everyone did. And, incidentally, so did we," Medvedev said.

He noted that Russia had barely worked on drones before the start of the special military operation.

"There was a prevailing assumption, as there always is, that war would be fought using traditional weapons. But it turned out otherwise. New means emerged. And now they are being developed all over the world," Medvedev added.