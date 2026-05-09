Russia's fate is determined by people, no matter how technology changes — Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The fate of the country is determined by people, by all Russian citizens, regardless of changes in technology and combat methods. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this during his address at the Victory Day Parade.

"No matter how technology and combat methods change, the main thing remains unchanged: the fate of the country is determined by people. Soldiers and factory workers, agricultural workers, gunsmiths and war correspondents, doctors and teachers, cultural figures and clergy, volunteers, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, all citizens of Russia," the Russian leader emphasized.