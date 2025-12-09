Ukrainian attacks kill seven Russian civilians, injure nearly 60 in week — diplomat

LUGANSK, December 9. /TASS/. Seven Russian civilians were killed and nearly 60 people, including a child, were injured over the past week as a result of Ukrainian attacks, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, 65 civilians were affected by Ukrainian shelling: 58 people were injured, including one minor, and seven people were killed. <...> The largest number of civilian casualties last week was recorded in the Belgorod, Kherson, Zaporozhye Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said.

Miroshnik specified that Ukrainian strike drone attacks were the most common cause of death and injury to Russian civilians. He added that over the past week, more than 80% of the total number of victims - 55 people - were killed by Ukrainian drones. "Ukrainian militants actively targeted apartment buildings, private homes, commercial and social facilities, and civilian passenger vehicles," the diplomat noted.

Miroshnik added that the enemy continues to mine the area remotely. Last week, a 55-year-old resident of Yalta was killed when he stepped on a Ukrainian mine, and two more people were injured when they stepped on explosive devices in Dimitrov and Rovno.

According to the diplomat, the Ukrainian military fired more than 3,200 types of ammunition at Russian regions last week.