MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia will continue to face a threat of terrorism until the current political regime in Ukraine is removed, member of the presidium of the All-Russian organization Officers of Russia, reserve Colonel Levon Arzanov told TASS.

"Until the political system in Ukraine is dismantled, we will see more and more terrorist cells cropping up. There is a fertile environment for this - the Internet is open, it is not blocked. But now some of the messengers have been blocked. I believe that this could help reduce Ukraine’s recruitment of our people," he said.

Arzanov also noted the work of the FSB and Interior Ministry, which actively identify recruiters to terrorist groups. He said that everyone is obliged to observe "information hygiene."

Earlier, FSB officers detained a resident of the Donetsk People's Republic, who, by order of Ukraine, tried to kill a high-ranking Russian military officer by giving him two packages of British beer with a toxic substance. The beer contained a mixture of highly toxic substances - British-made colchicine and tretbutylbicyclophosphate (similar to the nerve agent VX, prohibited by the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention) - which, when consumed, causes painful death within 20 minutes.