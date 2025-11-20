MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. It will become clear in the next couple of days whether the Kiev regime is ready for talks with Russia on ending the conflict, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), told reporters.

"The next few days will be huge in letting us know if Ukrainian negotiators are ready for talks," he said. "A couple of days [will pass], and we will be able to understand whether there will be talks or not," the senior legislator added.

The Russian lawmaker downplayed the holding of talks saying that it is their outcome that matters. "An outcome that could be considered rock-steady and that will allow us to argue that the last remaining - and I am confident it is so - Nazi regime in human history is going to fall exactly as a regime that professes this heinous <…> ideology," Slutsky explained.

He again outlined specific non-negotiables from peace talks, such as denazification, deleting all elements of the Nazi ideology from Ukraine’s legislation, Kiev’s adherence to a non-bloc status "and numerous other aspects that have been repeatedly mentioned by the Russian president," Slutsky concluded.