MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces’ command is struggling to stabilize the situation in the Zaporozhye Region, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Despite efforts to redeploy reserves and launch counterattacks, these actions have proven ineffective, only resulting in additional casualties and disruption of the strategic plans in the area.

Meanwhile, the Battlegroup East continues its advance, progressively liberating new communities and steadily expanding its control across the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry reported that the Battlegroup East inflicted significant losses on Ukrainian units near Velykomikhailovka and Pokrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, as well as Gulyaipole, Yablokovo, and Dobropolye in the Zaporozhye Region. Ukrainian forces suffered the loss of 250 personnel, a tank, seven vehicles, a 122mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery piece, and two electronic warfare stations.