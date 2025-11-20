MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The West that has "coddled" Vladimir Zelensky must now share responsibility for corruption in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS.

"Let this Western community, all the countries that have coddled him, that gave him all kinds of platforms, showered him with awards, and, as they like to do, kissed his boots and forced others to practically kneel before him, wringing their hands, let them go and share this moment of anti-glory with him and his accomplices," she said.

"I think everybody must look at the consequences of terrorist actions, especially linked with such a bloody and terrifying international corruption machine," the diplomat stressed.

Zakharova noted that the situation in Ukraine is not a plain corruption scandal, but a systemic issue for the Kiev regime. "I strongly oppose calling it a corruption scandal. By doing so, we would practically confirm that everything else is fine and this is just a hiccup, an isolated case that is supposedly not systemic. This is not just a corruption scandal, it is more than that. This is yet another abscess bursting on the rotting body of the Kiev regime. This is precisely a systemic issue that is becoming increasingly clear," she added.

"Everyone who backed Zelensky and financed him should now watch, without looking away, what they have created. They should not turn away or claim they did not know, did not understand, or did not suspect. No, this is their child, their creation – this ugly thing, their Frankenstein. This is the man they literally worshipped in a satanic way, an idol they revered and forced others to do the same. Let them face it all," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman concluded.

Western influence

Zakharova pointed out that Russia has been warning for years about what is happening in Ukraine, while the West poured enormous sums of money into Kiev's corruption machine.

"The Western community must not look away and purse their lips, saying they could have never imagined it. We have been talking about what they are doing not just in recent years, we have exposed it regularly for decades. In the beginning, there was at least some excuse, the chaos of the 1990s and the lack of real Ukrainian patriots who cared for their country more than for their wallets. But later, nothing could justify it, because the West poured enormous money into this corrupt machine, laundered it, and used the Kiev regime in various schemes and machinations. Some needed it for electoral processes abroad, some for money laundering, and some for both, laundering money to tamper with elections. There were many schemes," she continued.

"Now let them enjoy the consequences of what they have created. This moment of anti-glory, as I have already said, belongs not only to Zelensky but also to them. Essentially, they should answer to the global majority for having thoroughly dehumanized and ravaged – in the first quarter of the 21st century – a country that had the potential to become one of the most prosperous not only in Europe but across the world," Zakharova concluded.

Mindich case

The corruption scandal the Ukrainian media have dubbed Mindichgate after businessman Timur Mindich, believed by investigators to be the coordinator of the criminal scheme, broke out after two anti-corruption agencies independent from Zelensky’s office announced large-scale Operation Midas on November 10. Investigators say the corruption scheme involved current and former members of the Ukrainian cabinet. As for Mindich, co-owner of the company "Kvartal 95", he had been referred to as "Zelensky’s wallet" in Ukrainian media.

Only files related to corruption in the energy sector have been made public so far. Charges have been filed against eight suspects, including ex-Deputy Minister Alexey Chernyshov, a member of Zelensky’s inner circle. Searches were conducted at the residence of Justice Minister German Galuschenko, who had served as energy minister at the time of the events under investigation. Mindich left Ukraine a few hours before the searches, which sparked speculation about potential investigation leaks.

However, according to Ukrainian media, this is merely part of the scheme and evidence implicating top officials in defense sector corruption, particularly in government procurement, might soon be published. Several names have already been linked to the investigation, including the former minister of defense, currently serving as the Security Council secretary, Rustem Umerov and the head of Zelensky’s office, Andrey Yermak.